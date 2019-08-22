Hertz Must Face Trimmed Unfair Rental Fees Suit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday trimmed a consumer's suit alleging Hertz Corp. misled car renters about extra fees, saying she can't prove she was duped by descriptions for the surcharges but she can still pursue her claims the company overcharged renters. Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel partially granted Hertz's motion for summary judgment in Emma Bradley's six-count proposed class action accusing the car rental giant of consumer fraud and unfair practices over "energy surcharge" and "vehicle licensing cost recovery" fees she saw on her receipt for a car rental in Missouri. Judge Rosenstengel tossed Bradley's omission and misrepresentation...

