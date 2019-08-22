Pokemon Go Nuisance Deal Nets Pomerantz $4M In Atty Fees

Law360, San Francisco (August 22, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The company behind the popular Pokemon Go augmented reality game must try to dissuade players from trespassing on private property, pay Pomerantz LLP $4 million in attorney fees and pay named plaintiffs $1,000 each in a settlement agreement granted final approval by a California federal judge on Thursday. The settlement, which resolves a consolidated class action, stems from claims that Niantic Inc. — a San Francisco-based software company that spun off from Alphabet Inc. and Google Inc. — encouraged Pokemon Go players to trespass by placing some of the game’s virtual locations and items on real-world private property. “You’ve come to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS