In Trump Era, Tech May Look To Canada As Recruitment Hub

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Canada’s predictable, points-based immigration system is becoming more attractive to U.S. tech companies seeking to recruit foreign talent as employment-based visas become harder to obtain under the Trump administration. High-skilled foreign workers now have even less of a guarantee they will be approved for employment-based visas due to the Trump administration’s increased scrutiny of their applications and the perpetually oversubscribed H-1B skilled worker visa lottery. And as American tech companies, which overwhelmingly rely on these high-skilled workers, crave more stability, they are looking more and more favorably upon Canada’s clear-cut criteria for admission and perceived immigrant-friendly policies. “What employers look for is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS