Chamber Rebuts Broad Autodialer Definition In TCPA Appeal

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Chamber of Commerce asked the Seventh Circuit Thursday to affirm that AT&T did not violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when it sent mass texts to customers in Spanish, saying a consumer seeking to reverse the lower court's ruling is pushing a definition of an autodialer that is overly broad. According to the text of the statute, the TCPA defines an automatic dialing system as equipment that is able "to store or produce telephone numbers to be called, using a random or sequential number generator." The Chamber said in an amicus brief that named plaintiff Ali Gadelhak is incorrectly asserting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS