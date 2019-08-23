DOL Hits Fiduciary Services Co. With Stock Overpayment Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has accused Professional Fiduciary Services LLC in New York federal court of violating federal benefits law, saying it caused an employee stock ownership plan to shell out almost $27 million more than the fair market value of the company's stock. The agency's acting secretary, Patrick Pizzella, logged a suit against PFS on Thursday, claiming the independent trustee for Contractors Register, a New York-based company that publishes regional directories and databases for the construction industry, "acted imprudently and disloyally." "PFS beached its obligations in several ways" when it failed to conduct a thorough analysis of the transaction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS