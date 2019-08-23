Attys Off Hook For Client's Lie In Omni Hotels Age Bias Row

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed Omni Hotels’ attempt to sanction the attorneys of a woman found to have lied in her age discrimination case against the company, ruling that her lawyers weren’t complicit when she hid a previous age bias suit in discovery and at trial. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen on Thursday denied Omni Hotels Management Corp.'s motion for sanctions against make-up artist Linda Long’s counsel based on her perjured testimony about her earlier lawsuit against a former employer, Caesars Palace, in Nevada federal court. Judge Hanen said Long clearly lied when asked if she had ever previously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS