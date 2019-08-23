Family Awarded $8.3M For Negligence At Gov't Clinic

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has awarded a family $8.3 million after negligent care by an OB-GYN in a federally supported clinic caused permanent injury to a child whose shoulders were stuck in his mother’s vaginal canal for nine minutes during delivery. Yong Juan “Maggie” Zhao, who sued the federal government on behalf of her son Steven Zhao in 2017, told the court she had wanted a cesarean section to deliver Steven, who weighed more than 11 pounds when he was born in June 2014. During her vaginal delivery, Steven suffered an injury to his brachial plexus — a collection of nerves...

