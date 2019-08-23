FilmOn Exec Squares Off Against Sex Harassment Accuser

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 12:11 AM EDT) -- FilmOn founder Alki David faced off in court Thursday against a former employee accusing him of sexual harassment, with the self-represented billionaire cross-examining his accuser in a blitz of angry and sarcastic questions that drew dozens of objections and prompted another hearing on possible sanctions against him. David’s decision to represent himself has already led to numerous arguments and intense moments through nine days of jury selection and trial, but the hours-long showdown with his former employee took the intensity to a new level. David peppered his accuser, Elizabeth Taylor, with question after question as she responded with soft, quiet answers. At...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS