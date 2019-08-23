Insurer Slams Realtor’s Bid To Remand Harvey Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Insurance company AmRisc LLC asked a federal judge not to move a Houston-based real estate company’s suit seeking more than $1 million from insurers for Hurricane Harvey damage to state court, saying arbitration disputes belong in federal court. AmRisc’s Thursday response comes after Urban Meridian Group Inc. requested the case be moved back to Texas state court, where the real estate company initially filed it in June. Urban Meridian previously argued that an arbitration agreement in its policy with several insurers — including Lloyd’s of London and HDI Global Specialty SE — cannot be enforced because it favors the insurance underwriters...

