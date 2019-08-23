Hertz Wants Consumer’s Foreign Currency Fee Suit Tossed

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Hertz Corp. has asked a New Jersey federal court to toss a proposed class action that accuses it of secretly charging consumers currency conversion fees on overseas car rentals, saying the state’s consumer fraud laws don’t extend to foreign countries. The car rental giant argued in its Thursday motion for summary judgment that lead plaintiff Daniel Margulis can’t claim a violation of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act because the contracts he signed with Hertz’s foreign subsidiaries at rental counters in Italy and Wales are subject to foreign law. Further, Hertz said, Margulis’ breach of contract claim in the four-count action...

