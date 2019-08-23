Judge Links Consumer, Developer Suits Over Apple App Store

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has linked the proposed consumer class action targeting Apple's App Store practices that went up to the U.S. Supreme Court with a pair of suits filed by app developers, saying they all involve the same types of transactions. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Thursday issued an order relating the cases despite arguments from the consumers and developers that the allegations are not similar enough. While the judge said the relationships of the plaintiffs to Apple differ, the cases all involve the same technology and underlying economics. "Having reviewed the parties' filings, the court finds that significant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS