Ex-NFLers Ask 9th Circ. To Save Painkiller Suit Once Again

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Former players who accused the NFL of maintaining a policy of using painkillers to get players back on the field without regard for their long-term health are asking the Ninth Circuit to revive their lawsuit once again, arguing a California federal judge made a “colossal misstep” in tossing their suit for a second time. The ex-players told the Ninth Circuit that U.S. District Judge William Alsup, before dismissing their case, focused on questions of whether the plaintiffs could show the alleged NFL “return to play” policy — wherein team doctors allegedly pumped players full of powerful opioids, anesthetics and even Toradol to...

