Fees On Crypto Purchases Didn't Breach Contract: Chase

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Chase Bank outlined its affirmative defenses in an answer to a proposed class action in New York federal court brought by customers who say the bank ambushed them by billing their credit card cryptocurrency purchases as expensive cash advances without notice, arguing that damages suffered are "a result of their own conduct." The bank's Thursday answer to the proposed class' amended complaint comes after U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said at the beginning of the month the proposed class could proceed with claims for breach of contract and inadequate disclosure against Chase Bank USA NA, but trimmed other disclosure-related claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS