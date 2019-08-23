Feds Attack Huawei's Bid To Dodge Trade Secret Theft Case

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have urged a Seattle federal judge to reject Huawei's bid to skirt criminal charges alleging the Chinese chipmaker stole trade secrets from T-Mobile, saying Huawei's claim that it is the victim of a politically motivated prosecution is baseless. Shenzhen, China-based Huawei earlier this month contended it is the latest victim of an "unprecedented prosecutorial offensive against Chinese nationals and businesses," but prosecutors said on Thursday that Huawei has failed to demonstrate it is being selectively prosecuted. According to the government, to sustain a claim of selective prosecution, Huawei has to show that similarly situated entities were not prosecuted and that...

