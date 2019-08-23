Contractor Can't Duck Abu Ghraib Torture Suit, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused to shield a unit of CACI International from torture claims brought by former prisoners at Abu Ghraib, although one judge warned in a concurrence that the decision could carry serious consequences for future challenges to U.S. military activities. In an unpublished opinion, the Fourth Circuit held that it did not have the authority to review a lower court’s decision that government contractor CACI Premier Technology Inc. — which provided civilian interrogators at the infamous prison in Iraq — must face the former detainees’ claims that its workers conspired to commit war crimes at the facility. A Virginia...

