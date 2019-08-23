Florida Bars Hit With $31M Verdict For Drunken Hit-And-Run

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida jury on Friday hit a pair of Tallahassee bars with a $30.8 million verdict, finding that their willful serving of alcohol to underage patrons was the cause of a hit-and-run accident that left a woman with permanent brain damage. After deliberating for less than two hours, the Tallahassee jury returned with a verdict in favor of plaintiff Jacquelyn Faircloth, finding that the driver in the accident, Devon Dwyer, was intoxicated after drinking for several hours at bar Potbelly's, owned by Main Street Entertainment Inc., on the night of the 2014 accident. The jury furthermore found that Dwyer's intoxication contributed...

