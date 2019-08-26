Verizon Also Wants Info Sealed In Qualcomm Class Fight

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Another cellular giant, Verizon Wireless, is asking the Ninth Circuit to keep business information confidential during a review of class certification in a lawsuit alleging that as many as 250 million cellphone buyers overpaid because of chipmaker Qualcomm's licensing practices Verizon Wireless filed an emergency motion to intervene Friday, asking the appeals court to receive a motion to seal documents containing "nonpublic highly confidential Verizon Wireless business materials revealing current and future strategies" whose release would cause irreparable harm. The company said it has confidential information that was subject to a motion to seal at the trial court but which the consumers...

