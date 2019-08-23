Ga. Jury Awards Record $280M In Fatal Auto Wreck Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state jury on Friday awarded a record $280 million in a suit accusing a steel manufacturing company's truck driver of causing an auto collision that killed five members of one extended family, the family's attorney confirmed. Following a weeklong trial and less than two hours of deliberations, the Muscogee County State Court jury found that Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and its driver Kenneth Cathey were liable for the death of Judy Madere, 58, in a July 2016 crash on a highway in Alabama, according to an attorney for the Madere family. The suit alleged that Cathey negligently crossed the...

