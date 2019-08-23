Northrop Grumman Wants Experts Dropped From ERISA Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman Corp. urged a California federal judge Friday to exclude testimony from two experts a class of workers sought to support claims the company squandered workers’ retirement savings by using an active rather than passive management style for a 401(k) plan investment fund. The aerospace and defense company told U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. that the workers’ financial expert, Steve Pomerantz, and their expert on Employee Retirement Income Security Act obligations, David Witz, were not qualified to offer testimony on the topics the workers asked them to discuss. The company said Pomerantz, an investment management consultant, shouldn’t be able...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS