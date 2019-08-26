Ex-Restaurateur Needs More Witness Evidence In RICO Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered a former restaurateur to provide more evidence that as many as 650 named witnesses can back up her claims that two law firms filed bogus disabled-access claims against hundreds of small businesses. U.S. District Chief Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill ruled Friday that it's not yet obvious how the named witnesses in ex-restaurateur Fatemah Saniefar's suit against Moore Law Firm PC and its successor, Mission Law Firm APC, will contribute evidence to support her Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim. The RICO suit stems from a separate suit that alleges Americans with Disabilities Act violations that...

