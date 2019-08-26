5th Circ. Keeps Texas Road Death Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A wrongful death suit against a Texas Department of Transportation contractor should go forward but in federal court, and not state court, the Fifth Circuit ruled Friday in declining to rehear an appeal before the full bench. Widow Lindsey Hoyt had notched a partial win on appeal in June, when a three-judge panel found in a split decision that Connecticut-based Lane Construction Co. was not immune from liability for her husband’s fatal road accident at the company’s jobsite in 2015. But the majority declined to send Hoyt’s case to state court, and on Friday the panel rejected her request for a...

