5 Firms Shape Amgen's $13.4B Celgene Drug Buy

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:36 AM EDT) -- Amgen will shell out $13.4 billion in cash to snap up Celgene’s psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis drug, a deal shaped by five law firms that is aimed at lessening competition concerns with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Celgene takeover. The deal will see Amgen, led by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, buy the global rights to Otezla as Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, tries to ease the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s concerns with its $74 billion takeover of Celgene Corp., guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Baker Botts LLP. Otezla is currently...

