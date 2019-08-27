Tribes, Groups Slam 'Anemic' Dakota Access Pipeline Review

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Fourteen Native American tribes and several groups have urged a D.C. federal judge to pull the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ approval for the Dakota Access pipeline, saying the agency's “anemic effort” in a court-ordered revision of its environmental review for the project fell far short of the tribal consultation required by federal law. The tribes, the National Congress of American Indians, Native American Rights Fund, American Civil Liberties Union and other groups filed an amicus brief accepted by the court Monday to support the summary judgment motions of four plaintiff tribes — the Standing Rock Sioux, Oglala Sioux, Yankton Sioux...

