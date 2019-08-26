Bell Helicopter Worker's $9M Asbestos Trial Win Tossed

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Friday overturned a nearly $9 million verdict for the family of a former Bell Helicopters employee allegedly exposed to a lethal amount of asbestos at work, saying a jury was wrong to find Bell was negligent. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel in Dallas overturned the verdict and ordered judgment entered in favor of Bell, undoing the 2017 win for the family of Billy Dickson, who died from mesothelioma in 2013. Dickson was a Bell engineer who designed testing enclosures in the 1960s and supervised employees who built them using asbestos-containing "millboard," according to the appeals...

