Harvey Weinstein Again Denies Charges, Trial Moved To 2020

Law360, New York (August 26, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Monday delayed the criminal trial of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein until January, after Weinstein pled not guilty to a new indictment accusing him of predatory sexual assault. Flanked by his latest legal team, Weinstein, 67, appeared before New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke and denied the latest incarnation of charges, apparently revised in order to allow actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein at trial. Weinstein has previously pled not guilty to sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2006 and 2013. Sciorra, known for her role in “The Sopranos,” told the...

