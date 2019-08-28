Real Estate Rumors: Chicago Tower, Armada Hoffler, Skanska

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A venture that includes Third Millennium Group is looking to sell an office tower in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Wednesday. The venture is seeking to sell 300 S. Riverside Plaza, which was recently estimated by Real Estate Alert to be worth $280 million, Crain's said. The venture has enlisted Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. to market the 23-story building, according to the report. A joint venture of Boca Raton-based Capital Group and Armada Hoffler Properties will be negotiating with the city of Dania Beach, Florida, to build a new city hall there, The Real Deal reported on...

