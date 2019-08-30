Real Estate Rumors: DR Horton, Goldman, Toyota Dealer

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- D.R. Horton Inc. has purchased 25.4 acres of land in Florida City, Florida, for $11.5 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The homebuilder bought the land at 612 N.E. 4th St. from Alicio Pina, and D.R. Horton is planning to build a mix of one- and two-story houses at the site, according to the report. The property last traded hands for $6.5 million in 2015, The Real Deal said. MC Real Estate Partners has purchased a controlling stake in a Manhattan property for $39.5 million, Crain's New York Business reported on Friday. The deal is for a stake in 155 W....

