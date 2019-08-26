Angry FilmOn Exec May Be Barred From Acting As Own Atty

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 11:40 PM EDT) -- After another day of loud and profane outbursts by billionaire Alki David on Monday, the California judge overseeing a trial on allegations he sexually harassed a former employee threatened to revoke the FilmOn founder's right to represent himself in the proceedings and set a hearing to decide the matter. Through two weeks of jury selection and trial testimony, David has been warned by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui numerous times for disrupting the proceeding and verbally attacking his accuser's attorney, Lisa Bloom. As she has previously, Bloom told Judge Lui that he should set a hearing on...

