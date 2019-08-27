Workers Aim To Toss Wage Verdict Backing Pizza King Sbarro

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Former steakhouse workers have urged a New York federal court to vacate a jury verdict favoring pizzeria restaurateur Mario Sbarro in their suit claiming he flouted labor laws, saying judgment should go against him because Sbarro was their employer. Ex-server Ashraf Hussain, the named plaintiff in the proposed collective action, asked the court Monday in a motion for judgment to set aside the verdict, arguing that Sbarro meets the definition of "employer" under either the federal Fair Labor Standards Act or the New York State Labor Law. Sbarro exercised "operational control" over the workers at the now-shuttered Burton & Doyle Steakhouse...

