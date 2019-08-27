Bernstein, Robbins, Others Vie For Lead In EQT Deal Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Seven firms including Bernstein Litowitz, Robbins Geller and Pomerantz petitioned a Pennsylvania federal court Monday seeking to take the lead of a proposed investor class action against EQT Corp. over its alleged exaggeration of the benefits from its merger with Rice Energy. Seven retirement funds and one investor submitted competing bids to be lead plaintiff and have their firms appointed lead counsel in the suit that Cambridge Retirement System filed against EQT and its officers in June, and the proposed plaintiffs have brought in veterans of securities litigation against WorldCom Inc., Enron Corp. and Petrobras. Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP...

