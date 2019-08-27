Apple Says Reexam Wins Wrongly Axed In $1B VirnetX Case

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Apple told the full Federal Circuit on Monday that a panel of the court created “irreconcilable confusion” by undoing reexamination decisions invalidating VirnetX network security patents, saying the panel's holding that the reviews were barred by an earlier decision flouts the law. In an appeal tied to $1 billion in jury verdicts against Apple Inc., the company said in a petition for rehearing that if left to stand, the court’s Aug. 1 decision vacating the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s invalidation of the patents it was found to infringe “risks undermining the Supreme Court’s constitutional role as the ultimate voice of...

