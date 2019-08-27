Amazon, Others Pay $20M To End Ill. Warehouse Injury Trial

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Amazon and two other companies have agreed to pay nearly $20 million to end lawsuits brought by two ironworkers who said they suffered career-ending injuries when an uncertified forklift driver caused a massive storage rack to fall on them while working on an Amazon warehouse project. The announcement of the $19.96 million settlement came on Monday, five days into a jury trial, with Amazon.com LLC, Duke Realty Services LLC and Steel King Industries Inc. agreeing to pay $19.1 million. The workers' employer, Lakeside Rack Installers, settled shortly before jury selection for an additional $861,000, according to their attorneys. Andrew Woods and Michael Johnson...

