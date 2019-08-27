MIT Workers Deny Harassing Fidelity CEO In 401(k) Plan Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of MIT workers has urged a Massachusetts federal judge not to issue an order blocking them from calling on Fidelity’s CEO as a trial witness in their retirement plan suit against the university, calling the executive's claim that they were trying to harass her illogical. The workers said in their opposition that Abigail P. Johnson’s bid for a protective order was unprecedented and premature since they hadn’t yet served her with a subpoena in their proposed class action alleging the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by favoring Fidelity Investments’ interests...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS