Hotel Cos. Complicit In Ga. Sex Trafficking, 4 Suits Allege

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Hotel companies including Red Roof Inns, Choice Hotels and La Quinta have been hit with lawsuits in Georgia federal court by four women who accuse them of knowingly allowing sex trafficking on their premises. The accusers — proceeding anonymously as Jane Does 1, 2, 3 and 4 — say in separate complaints filed Monday that the owners, managers and employees of Red Roof Inns Inc., Choice Hotels International Inc. and La Quinta Worldwide LLC were complicit for years in a transactional cycle of hotel sex trafficking that involved buyers, sellers and the hospitality venues themselves. "Defendants, for a fee, provided the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS