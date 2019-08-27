BREAKING: Ex-Uber Exec Indicted For Stealing Google Self-Driving Car IP

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal grand jury has hit former Uber Technologies Inc. executive Anthony Levandowski with an indictment accusing him of stealing Google’s self-driving car trade secrets before defecting to the rideshare giant, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Former Uber executive Anthony Levandowski, shown here speaking at an event in February 2017, has been charged with stealing Google’s self-driving car trade secrets, prosecutors said Tuesday. (Getty) The 33-count indictment charges Levandowski, 39, of Marin County, with dozens of counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets. Levandowski was a Google LLC engineer and one of the founding members of Google’s Light Detecting and...

