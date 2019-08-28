Comedy Writer Testifies FilmOn Exec Sexually Assaulted Her

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 12:18 AM EDT) -- A former comedy writer for billionaire Alki David’s media companies fought through tears Tuesday to testify that he sexually assaulted her in his office, during a frequently bizarre day in the sexual harassment trial that saw testimony touching on R. Kelly, devil worshiping and sex with a McChicken sandwich. David is on trial for allegations he sexually harassed a former employee, Elizabeth Taylor, and Lauren Reeves fought tears through part of her testimony as she told the jury David once pulled his pants down and shoved her head into his crotch. But Reeves’ testimony also took a sharp humorous turn when...

