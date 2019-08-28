DHS To Divert $271M To Deal With Influx Of Migrants

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration plans to divert $271 million in federal funds to pay for detention beds for migrants and hearing facilities for asylum seekers who get sent to Mexico while they await a decision, according to a Tuesday announcement. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it intends to dip into funds that were originally meant for the Coast Guard, Transportation Security Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies, and use them instead for detention beds used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, transportation, and temporary hearing facilities for asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. “Without additional funding for single adult...

