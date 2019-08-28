Attys Behind $1B Syphilis Study Suit Beat Sanctions, For Now

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in Maryland has refused to sanction attorneys for alleged experimentation victims in a $1 billion suit accusing Johns Hopkins, Bristol-Myers Squibb and the Rockefeller Foundation of participating in controversial syphilis experiments in Guatemala, saying it makes sense to look at the request after a merits decision. U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner on Tuesday denied a bid from the school, company and foundation to sanction counsel for the group of plaintiffs, which also includes the estates of people who allegedly died from diseases contracted through the experiments. While the three defendants said in their sanctions bid they...

