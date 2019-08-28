Hyundai Can't Shake TCPA Suit Over Autodialed Texts

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to ax a proposed class action accusing Hyundai Motor America Inc. of sending customers unwanted automated text messages, ruling that the plaintiff had plausibly alleged that an autodialer was used to disseminate the texts. Hyundai moved to dismiss the suit in June, arguing that there was no proof the messages weren't from an actual person and that the automaker couldn't be held responsible for what a local dealership does. In rejecting both of these contentions on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna pointed to plaintiff June Abe's allegations that Hyundai used technology that both...

