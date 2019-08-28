Builders Split Liability In $22M Accident At Goldman Sachs

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge assigned roughly equal blame to four construction companies for a crane accident at Goldman Sachs' headquarters that left an architect paralyzed and led to $22 million in settlements. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska’s ruling on Tuesday means that a group of insurers, including Underwriters at Lloyd's of London, will be on the hook for roughly three-quarters of the cost, and Continental Insurance Agency Inc. will be responsible for the rest. The order stems from years of litigation among construction companies and insurance and excess insurance providers over how to apportion blame for the 2007 accident....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS