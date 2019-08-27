Actress Reboots Weinstein Suit To Add Disney, Miramax

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Actress Paz de la Huerta on Tuesday refiled a California state court lawsuit accusing former film producer Harvey Weinstein of raping her multiple times, adding Miramax and The Walt Disney Co., as well as Disney's current chief executive Robert Iger and his predecessor Michael Eisner, as defendants. De la Huerta alleges that Weinstein raped her and then engaged in a pattern of stalking and intimidation to keep her quiet. And in the new complaint lodged Tuesday in Los Angeles court, she places some of the blame on Miramax and Disney, which at the time of the alleged rapes owned the production...

