Bosch Seeks Exit From NJ Mercedes Emissions Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Robert Bosch GmbH told a New Jersey federal judge that drivers have overblown their racketeering and fraud claims that the German auto parts maker masterminded the development of emissions-cheating software for Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and Daimler AG diesel vehicles. Bosch on Monday filed a motion to dismiss a fifth amended complaint from drivers who alleged that they were duped into buying BlueTec diesel vehicles that were purportedly rigged with so-called defeat devices designed to cheat regulators' emissions tests. Bosch, whose North American subsidiary Robert Bosch LLC is also named as a defendant alongside Mercedes and Daimler, is seeking to extricate itself...

