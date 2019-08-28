NY Disputes Tribe's Timeline In $255M Arbitration Award Row

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- New York is fighting with the Seneca Nation over when an arbitration ruling awarding the state $255 million in unpaid casino revenue became final, a detail that would determine whether the tribe’s bid to vacate the award is too late. The state on Tuesday told a New York federal court the Seneca Nation’s petition to vacate the award is time-barred based on when the first part of an arbitration panel’s ruling was reached, not when all the details were hashed out months later. The award adjudicated a dispute that began in 2017 when the tribe stopped making payments to the state...

