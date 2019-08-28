Restaurants Unlimited Gets $37M Ch. 11 Stalking Horse Offer

Law360, Wilmington (August 28, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge gave West Coast casual eatery operator Restaurants Unlimited Inc. the nod Wednesday to accept a $37.2 million cash offer from dining and entertainment company Landry’s LLC to buy 29 restaurants and assume about $17.8 million of its liabilities in its Chapter 11. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey approved procedures in connection with the Chapter 11 sale of RUI’s assets, with Texas-based Landry’s to serve as the stalking horse bidder and buyer of the restaurants pending a better offer at auction. An auction and sale hearing is planned for next month, RUI...

