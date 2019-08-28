Ruling On Arbitration Due Soon In DraftKings & FanDuel MDL

Law360, Boston (August 28, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT) -- Customers of DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Inc. who allege the sites falsely said that their daily fantasy sports contests could be won by the average player will find out within 30 days whether they can proceed in federal court or be steered into arbitration, a Massachusetts federal judge said Wednesday. During a status conference in Boston, Senior U.S. District Judge George A. O’Toole said a ruling on the DFS companies’ motion to arbitrate the claims, a decision long awaited in the multidistrict litigation, will be issued before the end of September. A proposed class of more than 1 million DFS players...

