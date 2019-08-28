7th Circ. Saves Suit Saying Ford Weeds Out Latino Applicants

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday revived a proposed class action accusing Ford Motor Co. of making it too hard for Latino and Hispanic applicants to get jobs at its Chicago plant, reversing a ruling that said the applicants couldn't sue because they hadn't run their claims by the EEOC first. The Seventh Circuit revived a race bias suit against Ford on Wednesday. A unanimous three-judge panel said the applicants met a requirement under federal employment discrimination law that they give the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission a chance to look into their claims before going to court, overturning a decision that...

