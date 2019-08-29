Financier Says Docs Not His To Give In Panama Papers Case

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a Boston financier embroiled in the fallout from the Panama Papers leak criticized a government bid to compel documents based on claims they were used in furtherance of crimes, according to a letter to a federal judge. Financier Harald Joachim von der Goltz has no basis to contest the government bid because it's not his right to contest or waive attorney-client privileges, said the letter from William Burck of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, an attorney for von der Goltz. Von der Goltz was indicted in December over his role in what prosecutors describe as a decades-long criminal...

