Adidas Fixer In Hoops Trial Deserves Leniency, Feds Say

Law360, New York (August 28, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A fixer who gave cash to young basketball standouts so they would pick colleges sponsored by Adidas deserves leniency because of his critical role as a cooperating witness in the feds' crackdown on dirty money in the NCAA, prosecutors told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday. T.J. Gassnola, whose 2018 testimony at the headline-grabbing “hoops trial” before U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan helped convince a jury to convict former Adidas marketing boss Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring hoops agent Christian Dawkins of fraud, is due to be sentenced Sept. 10. Gassnola, who famously described his job as...

