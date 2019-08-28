Claims Court Says It Can't Weigh In On SpaceX, Air Force Row

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A judge has ruled the U.S. Court of Federal Claims lacks jurisdiction to hear SpaceX's allegations the Air Force left it out of a group of launch service agreements awarded to its rivals, but gave the company the option to take its claims to California. Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said in a decision made public Wednesday that the court cannot consider SpaceX's allegations, as the launch service agreements are not procurement agreements and therefore not something the court can hear a protest over. "There can be no genuine dispute that the LSAs at issue in this dispute are not procurement contracts...

