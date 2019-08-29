Tribe Loses 9th Circ. Discovery Fight In Casino Battle

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused a bid by members of the Pinoleville Pomo Nation to halt a district court discovery order in a suit claiming they duped a development company into investing $5.38 million in a sham casino project. A three-member appellate panel on Wednesday denied the tribe members' June 17 request for a writ of mandamus to vacate the district court's discovery order and to direct the lower court to stay further discovery. The request was made pending the Ninth Circuit's resolution of a related appeal over a district court ruling that rejected the members' claims of tribal immunity regarding...

